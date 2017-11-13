Home LOCAL Lawsuit Claims Post-Dolly Housing Discrimination By Port Isabel
Lawsuit Claims Post-Dolly Housing Discrimination By Port Isabel
Lawsuit Claims Post-Dolly Housing Discrimination By Port Isabel

Lawsuit Claims Post-Dolly Housing Discrimination By Port Isabel

A court hearing is set for February in a federal lawsuit accusing the city of Port Isabel of discriminating against low-income Hispanic residents by blocking efforts to rebuild affordable housing in the aftermath of Hurricane Dolly.

The lawsuit, filed by the Cameron County Housing Authority, claims Port Isabel violated federal fair housing and civil rights laws by “repeatedly thwarting” efforts to rebuild the Neptune Apartments. The CCHA says those efforts caused it to lose federal disaster recovery funds for rebuilding the 16-unit complex, which sits in a predominantly white neighborhood of Port Isabel.

The lawsuits cites a community outreach meeting, in which Anglo residents complained the Latino residents would bring drugs, crime, and loud parties to the neighborhood. Port Isabel has said it categorically denies the allegations of discrimination. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Brownsville.

