Lawsuit May Follow Alamo Police Chief’s Firing

Fired Alamo police chief Baudelio Castillo reportedly plans to sue the city claiming he was fired for initiating drug trafficking investigations that led to City Hall.

In a special meeting Monday night, a split Alamo City Commission voted to terminate Castillo. After the meeting, Castillo’s attorney told the McAllen Monitor he will be filing a lawsuit claiming retaliation.

Castillo has accused the mayor, a city commissioner, and the city manager of trying to orchestrate his ouster after one of his department’s drug investigations resulted in the arrest of city executive secretary Crystal Garza. Castillo had led the Alamo Police Department since February of last year. Sergeant Rogelio Alaniz was named to temporarily replace Castillo.