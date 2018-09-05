Lawsuit Seeks To Protect Haitians, Salvadorans And Hondurans

(AP) – A lawsuit filed to protect Haitian and Salvadoran immigrants from President Donald Trump’s decision to end a special status that has allowed them to live and work in the U.S. for years has been expended to include Honduran immigrants.

The federal suit brought by the Massachusetts-based Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice was amended Wednesday to include a new plaintiff: a Honduran immigrant who has been on Temporary Protected Status since 1999.

Yesy Patricia Carbajal, of Revere, joins 13 other immigrants from Haiti and El Salvador in the lawsuit, which argues that the decision to end their special status was racially motivated.

The Trump administration argues the status was never meant to be permanent, and that conditions in the affected countries have improved enough for its citizens to return.