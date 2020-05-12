Lawsuit Targets State Restrictions On Voting By Mail

A federal lawsuit filed on Monday seeks to block several state regulations of voting by mail.

Civil rights groups and five voters filed the lawsuit in San Antonio, claiming the rules will prevent many Texans from voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

The petition asks a federal judge to block four restrictions on mail-in voting. They require a signature on a ballot that matches a voter’s previous signature, ban people from helping others fill out mail-in ballots, require ballots to be mailed in on time, and require postage on mailed ballots.