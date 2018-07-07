Home TEXAS Lawsuit: Texas Police Force Violated The Rights Of Activists
Lawsuit: Texas Police Force Violated The Rights Of Activists
TEXAS
0

Lawsuit: Texas Police Force Violated The Rights Of Activists

0
0
gavel17
now viewing

Lawsuit: Texas Police Force Violated The Rights Of Activists

McConnellonKennedy_jpg_12126480_ver1_0_1280_720
now playing

Senate's McConnell On Mission To Reshape The Courts

Army+path+to+citizenship
now playing

AP NewsBreak: US Army Quietly Discharging Immigrant Recruits

2018-04-24
now playing

Nevada Schools, Student Settle Lawsuit Over Pro-Gun Clothing

ny-1530943040-x2e9vj3487-snap-image
now playing

Woman Ran School As Front For Foreign Athletes To Avoid ICE

file-in-this-june-26-2017-file-photo-the-supreme-court-is-seen-in-washington-recent-presidents-have-_696797_
now playing

Back Doors, Tunnel Help Supreme Court Nominees Stay Secret

untitled
now playing

New Wildfires Sweep Through California, Burning Homes

Immigration+Families+MGN
now playing

The Latest: Ruling Delayed On Family Reunification Deadline

hill-web-0124-1530835613
now playing

Rally To Call For Indiana Attorney General's Resignation

Kino Jimenez threw drink at MAGA supporter-1
now playing

Man Arrested After Taking Trump Backer's MAGA Hat

HARVEY FLOOD DAMAGE
now playing

Texas Fails To Enforce Flood Insurance Rules

(AP) – A group of activists who describe themselves as First Amendment “auditors” have filed a federal lawsuit against a suburban San Antonio police department on claims that include unlawful arrests and excessive force.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday against Leon Valley police Chief Joseph Salvaggio and his officers claims the constitutional rights of the activists were violated during three separate June protests at the police station.

The group says it targeted Leon Valley over what it perceived as an unlawful arrest and claims officers use heavy-handed tactics.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that the group has used “video activism” to protest in other cities and question officials over constitutional matters, often posting the confrontation to YouTube.

Salvaggio says the actions of his officers were justified and describes the activists as “anarchists.”

Related posts:

  1. Man Arrested After Taking Trump Backer’s MAGA Hat
  2. Texas Attorney General Admonishes Rio Grande Valley Cities Over Plastic Bans
  3. Texas Rangers Investigate Brownsville Police Officer Involved Shooting
  4. Nevada Schools, Student Settle Lawsuit Over Pro-Gun Clothing
Related Posts
Army+path+to+citizenship

AP NewsBreak: US Army Quietly Discharging Immigrant Recruits

Danny Castillon 0
Kino Jimenez threw drink at MAGA supporter-1

Man Arrested After Taking Trump Backer’s MAGA Hat

jsalinas 0
HARVEY FLOOD DAMAGE

Texas Fails To Enforce Flood Insurance Rules

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video