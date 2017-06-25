Lawsuits: Officer Used Excessive Force In Several Cases

(AP) – Eight brutality lawsuits settled over the past 10 months paint a disturbing picture of a former Connecticut police officer.

The allegations against former Enfield officer Matthew Worden include him punching people in the face when they were already subdued and smashing a man’s face to the pavement causing him to lose two front teeth.

Enfield officials have refused to release details of the settlements. The state Freedom of Information Commission recently ordered town officials to disclose some settlement information requested by the American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut, but the town is expected to appeal to Superior Court.

Worden declined to comment. He was fired in 2014, but town officials changed the termination to a resignation to settle Worden’s grievance over his firing.

Worden’s lawyer denies Worden did anything wrong.