Lawyer: Abducted Tennessee Girl's Recovery 'Just Beginning'
NATIONAL
Lawyer: Abducted Tennessee Girl’s Recovery ‘Just Beginning’

(AP) – A family lawyer says the “process of recovery is only just beginning” for a 15-year-old Tennessee student who was allegedly kidnapped by her teacher and taken cross-country to California.

Attorney Jason Whatley said in a statement Friday that the girl was returned home and is resting in a safe location with family and friends. He says she’s now being evaluated and treated by mental health experts specializing in trauma.

Authorities say an alert caretaker of a remote northern California property tipped police, who found the girl Thursday and arrested her alleged abductor, fired teacher Tad Cummins. Cummins faces federal and state charges.

The Associated Press is not naming the girl or her family members because she is an alleged victim of a sex crime.

