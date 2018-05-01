Home TEXAS Lawyer Argues Dragging Death A ‘drug deal gone bad’
Lawyer Argues Dragging Death A ‘drug deal gone bad’
TEXAS
Lawyer Argues Dragging Death A ‘drug deal gone bad’

(AP) – Lawyers for one of three white men convicted in the 1998 East Texas dragging death of a black man have argued in their latest appeal that the killing was a “backwoods drug deal gone bad” and not racially motivated.

The Beaumont Enterprise reports attorneys for John William King appeared Thursday before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.  King was sentenced to death in 1999 for James Byrd Jr.’s slaying in Jasper.  King’s attorney, A. Richard Ellis, says his client’s trial lawyers didn’t present evidence that would have proven King’s innocence.  The Texas attorney general’s office called King’s claims “meritless.”  The court didn’t immediately issue a ruling.

Lawrence Brewer, King’s co-defendant, was executed in 2011. Shawn Berry, who drove the truck to which Byrd was attached, is serving a life sentence.

