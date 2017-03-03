Home NATIONAL Lawyer: Detained Immigrant To Be Deported Without Hearing
Lawyer: Detained Immigrant To Be Deported Without Hearing
22-year-old Daniela Vargas
(AP) – The attorney for a young woman who was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after speaking at a news conference about immigration says she’s been told the woman will be deported without a hearing.

Abigail Peterson, an attorney for , tells news outlets that authorities informed her Thursday that Vargas’ case will be handled as a “visa waiver overstay,” which means she won’t be given a hearing and will be flown back to her native Argentina.  ICE agents detained Vargas on Wednesday after she spoke at a news conference in Jackson, Mississippi, and called on President Donald Trump to protect immigrants like her.

Vargas’ status in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program had expired in November 2016, and she applied to renew it mid-February after coming up with the $495 application fee.

