TEXAS

Lawyer: El Paso Shooting Suspect Has ‘mental disabilities’

By 50 views
0

(AP) – Lawyers for a man charged with shooting scores of people in a racist attack at a Texas Walmart last summer say he has diagnosed mental disabilities.

Patrick Crusius’ attorneys said in a court filing that he has “severe, lifelong neurological and mental disabilities.” They say the 21-year-old and was treated with anti-psychotic medication following his arrest moments after the massacre in El Paso that killed 23.

The lawyers claim this may be a “red flag” against federal prosecutors pursuing the death penalty. A lawyer for Crusius’ family declined to comment. Prosecutors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Coronavirus Guidelines Set For Services For Fallen McAllen Police Officers

Previous article

More Than 10,000 Virus Patients Remain In Texas Hospitals

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS