Lawyer For Biden Accuser Tara Reade Drops Her As A Client

In this April 4, 2019, photo Tara Reade poses for a photo during an interview with The Associated Press in Nevada City, Calif. (AP Photo/Donald Thompson)

(AP) – The attorney working with Tara Reade, the former Joe Biden Senate staffer who alleges he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s, says he is no longer representing her.

The decision by attorney Douglas Wigdor comes just two weeks after he first began working with Reade. He said in a statement Friday the decision to drop Reade wasn’t a reflection on the veracity of her claims, although he offered no specifics.

Wigdor says he and others at his firm still believe Reade’s account. Wigdor fielded numerous media questions in recent weeks surrounding inconsistencies in Reade’s biography and the legal challenges she’s faced