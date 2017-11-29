Lawyer For Lauer’s Accuser Praises Her Courage

(AP) – The lawyer for Matt Lauer’s accuser is praising NBC for acting “quickly and responsibly” to fire the “Today” show host for alleged sexual abuse. Ari Wilkenfeld says in a statement that representatives from NBC’s Human Resources Department met with him and his unnamed client Monday night for her account of “egregious acts of sexual harassment and misconduct” by Lauer. By Wednesday morning, NBC had investigated and removed Lauer.

Wilkenfeld says he is impressed by NBC’s response, but he’s “awed” by the courage his client displayed in voicing her grievance while asking nothing more than for NBC to correct it.