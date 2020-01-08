Lawyer: Girl Hit By Almora’s Foul Ball Suffered Permanent Brain Injury

Further details are emerging about the two-year-old girl who was hit by foul ball off the bat of Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. last May in Houston. A lawyer for the child’s family told the Houston Chronicle the girl has suffered a permanent brain injury that has affected her central nervous system. He says she is still having seizures and could be on anti-seizure medication for the rest of her life. So far, no legal action has been filed.
Almora was visibly shaken following the incident in the fourth inning of a May 29th game between the Cubs and Astros at Minute Maid Park. Major League Baseball announced last month that all 30 teams will extend safety netting to protect fans from foul balls.
