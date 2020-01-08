Lawyer: Girl Hit By Almora’s Foul Ball Suffered Permanent Brain Injury

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 29, 2019, file photo, a young child is carried from the stands after being injured by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, in Houston. A 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a Houston Astros game at Minute Maid Park continues to receive anti-seizure medication seven months after suffering a brain injury that could leave her at risk of seizures for life, an attorney for her family said. In a report posted Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 Richard Mithoff told the Houston Chronicle that the child's brain injury is permanent.. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Further details are emerging about the two-year-old girl who was hit by foul ball off the bat of Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. last May in Houston. A lawyer for the child’s family told the Houston Chronicle the girl has suffered a permanent brain injury that has affected her central nervous system. He says she is still having seizures and could be on anti-seizure medication for the rest of her life. So far, no legal action has been filed.

Almora was visibly shaken following the incident in the fourth inning of a May 29th game between the Cubs and Astros at Minute Maid Park. Major League Baseball announced last month that all 30 teams will extend safety netting to protect fans from foul balls.