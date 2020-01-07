Lawyer: Husband Of Missing Woman Charged With Murder

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Fotis Dulos is questioned during testimony in a civil case at Hartford Superior Court in Hartford, Conn., brought by Gloria Farber, the mother of Jennifer Farber Dulos, his estranged wife who disappeared in May. Dulos, was taken into custody by state police Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Farmington, Conn. Dulos' lawyer Norm Pattis says his client has been charged with murder in her disappearance. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP, Pool, File)

(AP) – The lawyer for the estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five says his client has been charged with murder in her disappearance. State police took Fotis Dulos from his Farmington home Tuesday. Attorney Norm Pattis says he has learned that two other people have also been charged – one with murder and another with conspiracy to commit murder.

Jennifer Dulos of New Canaan disappeared May 24 amid contentious child custody proceedings with Fotis Dulos. She hasn’t been seen since. Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were previously charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance.