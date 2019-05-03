Lawyer Responds To Charges Against Truck Driver

Workers clear debris from the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 on Friday, April 26, 2019, in Lakewood, Colo., a deadly pileup involving semi-truck hauling lumber on Thursday. Lakewood police spokesman John Romero described it as a chain reaction of crashes and explosions from ruptured gas tanks. "It was crash, crash, crash and explosion, explosion, explosion," he said. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(AP) – The lawyer for 23-year-old truck driver accused of causing a fiery interstate pileup that killed four people in Colorado says prosecutors have filed excessive charges against his client.

Jefferson County District Attorney Pete Weir announced Friday a total of 40 charges, including four counts of vehicular homicide, against Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos of Houston. The charges also include six counts of first-degree assault and 24 counts of attempted first-degree assault.

Denver attorney Robert Corry says the charges are “prosecutorial overkill.” The crash occurred April 25 on Interstate 70 just after it descends from the mountains west of Denver. The pileup involved 28 vehicles and multiple explosions. Besides the four killed, six others were injured. Aguilera-Mederos, who is being held on $400,000 bond, told investigators the brakes on his semitrailer failed.