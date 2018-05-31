Home NATIONAL Lawyer Says Blagojevich’s Sentence Was Too Harsh
(AP) – A trial attorney for imprisoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich (bluh-GOY’-uh-vitch) says she’s excited that President Donald Trump is considering commuting the Democrat’s 14-year prison sentence for corruption.

Lauren Kaeseberg tells The Associated Press the sentence was too harsh. Blagojevich’s wife, Patti Blagojevich, also released a statement, saying she and the couple’s two children have long awaited the day “when Rod could come back home where he belongs.”  Blagojevich argued he engaged in run-of-the-mill politicking and never crossed legal lines. But prosecutors say he used his powers as governor to shake people down for campaign contributions, including a children’s hospital.

Blagojevich went to prison in 2012. He was also convicted of trying to exchange an appointment to the U.S. Senate seat for campaign cash. The seat was vacated by Barack Obama when he was elected president in 2008.

Blagojevich was facing charges when he was on Trump’s reality TV show, “Celebrity Apprentice,” in 2010. As Trump “fired” Blagojevich as a contestant, he also praised Blagojevich for how he was fighting his criminal case, telling him: “You have a hell of a lot of guts.”

