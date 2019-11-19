Lawyer Says Epstein Guards Are Made Scapegoats

FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. Two correctional officers responsible for guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night before he took his own life are expected to face criminal charges this week for falsifying prison records. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter. The federal charges could come as soon as Tuesday and are the first in connection with Epstein’s death.. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

(AP) – A lawyer for one of the correctional officers charged with falsifying prison records the night Jeffrey Epstein killed himself says both guards are being made scapegoats.

Montell Figgins is a lawyer for Michael Thomas. He said Tuesday that there’s been a “rush to judgment” and that federal authorities are going after “the low man on the totem pole.” He says his client will plead not guilty.

Epstein was found dead in his cell in August as he awaited trial on charges of sexually abusing teenage girls. New York City’s medical examiner ruled Epstein’s death a suicide.