Lawyer Says Officer Ambush Worry Was Reasonable

(AP) – The attorney for a Minneapolis police officer whose partner fatally shot an Australian woman says it was reasonable for the officers to have believed that they might be targets of an ambush.

Officer Matthew Harrity told investigators he heard a loud sound before Officer Mohamed Noor shot 40-year-old Justine Damond. According to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Harrity told investigators he and Noor were in a squad car Saturday when the sound startled Harrity. Damond appeared at the driver’s side door and Noor shot her from the passenger seat.

Harrity’s attorney, Fred Bruno, tells the Star Tribune “it’s certainly reasonable” to assume any officer would be concerned about an ambush. He referenced the recent death of a New York City officer killed in her squad car. Bruno declined to provide specifics about the case.