Lawyer: Shackled Children Want Normal Adulthoods

(AP) – The attorney for the adult children who were tortured and abused by their California parents for years says they’re trying to live their lives as normally as possible and each is grappling with how much they’re willing to forgive.

Attorney Jack Osborn says David and Louise Turpin’s children want to be normal adults without being thought of first as the Turpin children. Osborn says they’re aware of an outpouring of support from strangers from around the world but hope to maintain as much anonymity and privacy as possible.

The Turpin parents were sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years. They pleaded guilty in February. Some of the children say they’re ready to visit their parents while others say don’t want any contact.