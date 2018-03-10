Lawyer Slams Trump For Mocking Ford At Rally

(AP) – A lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford is condemning President Donald Trump for mocking his client, who has said she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when they were teenagers.

Attorney Michael Bromwich tweets that Trump engaged in a “vicious, vile and soulless attack” on Ford. He describes Ford as a “remarkable profile in courage” while calling the president “a profile in cowardice.” Bromwich is responding to comments made by the president earlier Tuesday night at a political rally in Mississippi.

Trump suggested that Ford’s account of being assaulted at a high school party, which Kavanaugh has denied, was not credible. Imitating Ford at one point, Trump said: “How did you get home? ‘I don’t remember.’ How did you get there? ‘I don’t remember.'”