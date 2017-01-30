Lawyers By The Score Volunteer To Help DFW Airport Detainees

(AP) – Scores of North Texas lawyers are volunteering to help foreign nationals detained at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport because of President Donald Trump’s travel ban. As many as 100 lawyers at a time have donated their time at a “war room” at an airport-area hotel, preparing writs of habeas corpus and other documents to free travelers caught in the ban.

Angela Hunt, a former Dallas City Council member, said she and other lawyers met Saturday morning to help travelers detained at DFW Airport. She said “it’s very, very distressing that this most fundamental of human rights under the Constitution is being denied.” A GoFundMe.com page set up to defray the costs of the facilities being used had raised more than half of its $20,000 goal by late Monday afternoon.