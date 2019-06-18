Lawyers: Files Sent By Alex Jones Contained Child Porn

(AP) – Lawyers for relatives of some victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting allege conspiracy theorist Alex Jones sent them electronic files containing child pornography.

The lawyers say the porn was among documents they had requested from Jones as part of the discovery process of a defamation lawsuit that accuses him and others of promoting a theory that the shooting was a hoax.

The Infowars host denied the allegations during his web show Friday and accused one of the lawyers of framing him. Jones’ lawyer Norman Pattis says the porn files were in emails sent to Jones that were never opened.

The families of eight victims of the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, and an FBI agent who responded to the massacre are suing Jones, Infowars and others. Jones, of Austin, Texas, has since said he believes the shooting occurred.