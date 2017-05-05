Home WORLD Le Pen Tells AP: ‘We changed everything’
Le Pen Tells AP: 'We changed everything'
Le Pen Tells AP: 'We changed everything'

MARINE LE PEN
Le Pen Tells AP: ‘We changed everything’

(AP) – French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has told The Associated Press that whether or not she wins Sunday’s runoff election, “we changed everything.”

In an interview Friday in her headquarters, Le Pen appeared to be preparing for the possibility that she could lose to independent rival Emmanuel Macron.  Regardless of the outcome, she said she has achieved an “ideological victory. . We changed everything.”

After bringing her party to unprecedented electoral success, she said, “Even if we don’t reach our goal, in any event, there is a gigantic political force that is born.”  She said her party managed to “impose the overhaul” of French politics.  Polls show her trailing Macron by a large margin.

