Home WORLD Leader Of Al-Qaida In Yemen Mocks Trump After Raid
Leader Of Al-Qaida In Yemen Mocks Trump After Raid
WORLD
0

Leader Of Al-Qaida In Yemen Mocks Trump After Raid

0
0
Qasim_al-Raymi
now viewing

Leader Of Al-Qaida In Yemen Mocks Trump After Raid

image
now playing

Australia's Leader Says Trump Isn't Chasing A Refugee Deal

manar-04769100014812003184
now playing

The Latest: Le Pen: Twin 'Totalitarianisms' Threaten France

zuzu-verk-photo-boyfriend
now playing

Alpine Police Believe Remains Are Missing College Student

1280x960_60608B00-ZVJEF-1-960×540
now playing

Woman Found Chained In Van Said Ex-Boyfriend Stalked Her

49872676
now playing

The Latest: US Entry Seems Smooth After Judge Blocks Ban

PoliceLights
now playing

2 Dead, 2 Injured After Van Soars Over Los Angeles Freeway

1486298128716
now playing

Trump's Go-It-Alone Strategy Carries Its Own Risks

920×920
now playing

Activists: Charities Must Move Galas From Trump's Mar-A-Lago

589736f22eff8_image
now playing

The Latest: Iranian Researcher Affected By Ban Headed To US

AR-170119950
now playing

The Latest: Etihad To Allow Passengers From Banned Countries

(AP) – The leader of al-Qaida’s affiliate in Yemen has released an audio recording in which he describes President Donald Trump as the “White House’s new fool” and says a recent U.S. raid against the group killed 25 people, including 11 women and children.

Addressing his followers in the recording, which emerged late Saturday, Qassim al-Rimi says: “The White House’s new fool has received a painful blow at your hands in his first outing on your land.”

Al-Rimi identifies all 25 purported victims of the Jan. 29 raid and claims that scores of U.S. soldiers were killed or wounded.

The recording’s authenticity could not be immediately verified, but the voice was similar to that of previous recordings by al-Rimi.

The U.S. military says a Navy SEAL was killed in the raid.

Related posts:

  1. No Title Perhaps, But Ivanka Trump Is Playing Key Role
  2. Iran Fires Back As Trump Mulls New Sanctions
  3. NAACP Wants To Help Resolve Problems At Prison
  4. Punishment Handed Down Against McAllen Man For Child Porn Sharing
Related Posts
image

Australia’s Leader Says Trump Isn’t Chasing A Refugee Deal

Danny Castillon 0
manar-04769100014812003184

The Latest: Le Pen: Twin ‘Totalitarianisms’ Threaten France

Danny Castillon 0
AR-170119950

The Latest: Etihad To Allow Passengers From Banned Countries

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video