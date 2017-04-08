Home NATIONAL Leaked Trump Transcripts The Latest Risk To US Diplomacy
Leaked Trump Transcripts The Latest Risk To US Diplomacy
Leaked Trump Transcripts The Latest Risk To US Diplomacy

(AP) – Experts and former U.S. officials are worried about leaked transcripts of presidential phone calls. They say they’re not just embarrassing to Donald Trump, and that they could have a chilling effect on American diplomacy.

The Washington Post this week published a written record of January phone conversations between Trump and the leaders of Mexico and Australia. It was the latest and perhaps most egregious example of a U.S. administration that can’t keep a lid on its private deliberations.  Such leaks have enraged Trump.

On Friday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions pledged to rein in government leaks that he blamed for jeopardizing American security.   Experts warn the leaks could add to mistrust among international partners grappling with Trump’s unconventional approach to foreign policy.

