TEXAS

‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ Endures Blows From Wrecking Ball

By 35 views
0

(AP) – The “Leaning Tower of Dallas” has endured hundreds of blows from a wrecking ball. The social media sensation born when a part of an 11-story building survived implosion is set to come down.

Dozens of people gathered northeast of the Texas city’s downtown to watch Monday as a crane was used to batter the former Affiliated Computer Services building. The structure inspired jokes and comparisons to Italy’s Leaning Tower of Pisa when a Feb. 16 implosion failed to bring down its core.  The company overseeing the demolition says it may up to four days.

As Bernie Sanders Surges, Texas Liberals Take Their Own Shot

Previous article

Hillary Clinton: Will Support Sanders If Nominated For Dems

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in TEXAS