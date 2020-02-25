‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ Endures Blows From Wrecking Ball

(AP) – The “Leaning Tower of Dallas” has endured hundreds of blows from a wrecking ball. The social media sensation born when a part of an 11-story building survived implosion is set to come down.

Dozens of people gathered northeast of the Texas city’s downtown to watch Monday as a crane was used to batter the former Affiliated Computer Services building. The structure inspired jokes and comparisons to Italy’s Leaning Tower of Pisa when a Feb. 16 implosion failed to bring down its core. The company overseeing the demolition says it may up to four days.