Lebanon Army Kills Wanted IS Militant In Raid
Lebanon Army Kills Wanted IS Militant In Raid

Lebanon Army Kills Wanted IS Militant In Raid

(AP) – Lebanon’s army says it has killed a Syrian Islamic militant fighter during a raid in the country’s east.

The army says in a statement Saturday the militant was killed during a raid to arrest infiltrators from neighboring Syria. The army says the killed militant, Hassan al-Malees, was wanted for his role in attacking Lebanese army posts in cross border operations, including the kidnapping of Lebanese soldiers in 2014 in the town of Arsal. Nine remain in captivity.

Lebanon’s army is battling Islamic State and al-Qaida-linked militants along its border areas with Syria, where the militants have thrived during the six year conflict.

The army says the raid, which turned deadly when the militants opened fire, also led to the arrest of 10 other militants.

