Lebanon Welcomes Liberation Of Mosul From IS

(AP) – Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry has welcomed the liberation of the city of Mosul from the Islamic State group as a “great victory” for the Iraqi people.

The ministry called for intensified regional efforts to contain the spread of terrorism “from one nest to another.”

The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has backed Iraqi special forces and the Shiite-led militias known as Popular Mobilization Committee in the battle for Mosul. Hezbollah has its own weapons and militia and operates independently of the Lebanese government. Most of its support comes from Iran, which also sponsors the Shiite militias in Iraq.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in a statement last week singled out Hezbollah for praise for its alleged assistance in Mosul. Lebanon has battled pockets of the Islamic State group within its own borders. The IS, along with al-Qaida militants, briefly seized a town along the Lebanese-Syrian border in 2014.