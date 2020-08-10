Lebanon’s Cabinet Resigns Over Beirut Blast Amid Public Fury

(AP) – Lebanon’s health minister says the government has resigned over last week’s devastating blast in Beirut and widespread public fury at the leadership since then.

The minister, Hamad Hassan, also said that Prime Minister Hassan Diab will head to the presidential palace to “hand over the resignation in the name of all the ministers.” The move risks opening the way to dragged-out negotiations over a new Cabinet amid urgent calls for reform.

The massive blast on Aug. 4 destroyed much of Beirut’s port, damaged large parts of the city, killed at least 160 people and injured about 6,000 others. It brought a new wave of public outrage at the government and Lebanon’s long entrenched ruling class.