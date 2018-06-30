Home NATIONAL LeBron James Weighing Many Options As Free Agency Looms
LeBron James Weighing Many Options As Free Agency Looms
NATIONAL
0

LeBron James Weighing Many Options As Free Agency Looms

0
0
14ac7bd6aede417ca83555e73b5b0802_original
now viewing

LeBron James Weighing Many Options As Free Agency Looms

cow-on-pond-new
now playing

North Texas Man Drowns In Pond After Trying To Save Calf

80131E00-ZJXEV
now playing

10 Months After Storm, Last Victims Of Harvey Leave Hotels

Bela Karolyi, Marta Karolyi
now playing

Texas Officials To Address Claims Of Abuse At Karolyi Ranch

getimage
now playing

The Latest: ACLU Says Government Wrong To Detain Families

images5MZD2NSJ
now playing

Trump To Move Quickly On Supreme Court Nominee

5b3696bb481ba_image
now playing

Some Democrats With Eye On 2020 Say: 'Abolish ICE'

ny-1530343289-k4bt40nfi4-snap-image
now playing

Protests Planned Nationwide Over Trump Immigration Policy

KHK
now playing

Crews Rescue Deaf Puppy Stuck In Hole In Alabama

untitled
now playing

Spanish Rescue Boat Saves 60 Migrants Off Libyan Coast

IMMIGRANTS GENERIC
now playing

Second Respite Center In McAllen A Possibility

(AP) – LeBron James posted a video of himself jumping off a cliff while on a Caribbean vacation with his family.

He’s about to dive into free agency.

James told the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday that he will not exercise his $35.6 million contract option for next season, making him an unrestricted free agent on Sunday when NBA teams can begin negotiations with players before signing them on July 6.

By declining his option, James positioned himself to be able to choose where he’ll play next and Cleveland, his basketball home for 11 of the past 15 seasons, remains a strong possibility. But there are at least three other teams – and maybe an outsider or two – with legitimate shots at landing the three-time MVP, who made it clear following this year’s NBA Finals that he’s still driven to win championships.

While every team dreams of being ruled by King James, only a few have a legit chance of signing him.

Related posts:

  1. Senate Panel OKs Head Of Agency Overseeing Kids
Related Posts
getimage

The Latest: ACLU Says Government Wrong To Detain Families

Danny Castillon 0
images5MZD2NSJ

Trump To Move Quickly On Supreme Court Nominee

Danny Castillon 0
5b3696bb481ba_image

Some Democrats With Eye On 2020 Say: ‘Abolish ICE’

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video