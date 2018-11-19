Home TEXAS Legal Groups Argue In Court Against Trump Asylum Ban
Legal Groups Argue In Court Against Trump Asylum Ban
Legal Groups Argue In Court Against Trump Asylum Ban

(AP) – Legal groups suing the Trump administration over its ban on asylum for anyone who illegally crosses the U.S.-Mexico border have argued their case before a federal judge in San Francisco.  U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar did not immediately rule Monday on the groups’ request to stop the administration from enforcing the ban.

President Donald Trump issued a proclamation on Nov. 9 that says anyone who crossed the southern border would be ineligible for asylum. That would potentially make it harder for thousands of people who enter the U.S. to avoid deportation.

Trump issued the proclamation in response to the caravans of migrants that have started to arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. The American Civil Liberties Union quickly sued, saying U.S. law makes clear that people can seek asylum regardless of how they enter the country.

