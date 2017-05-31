Home TEXAS Legislator Pleads Not Guilty To Fraud, Bribery
TEXAS
(AP) – A South Texas legislator has pleaded not guilty to all fraud and bribery-related charges in two federal indictments.   The San Antonio Express-News reports state Sen. Carlos Uresti pleaded not guilty Tuesday night. Uresti attorney Mikal Watts filed a motion waiving the senator’s right to appear in court, scheduled Wednesday in San Antonio.

Uresti was present Wednesday in Austin as Gov. Greg Abbott signed laws meant to improve the Texas foster care system.  Uresti, who’s a Democrat from San Antonio, denied wrongdoing following his May 16 indictment on counts of bribery, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and securities fraud. Prosecutors say the case involves a bankrupt oil field services company.

Uresti is also charged with aiding a bribery scheme to secure a prison medical services contract in Reeves County.

