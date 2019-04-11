Length Of Border Barriers Through Starr County Cut In Half

Eight miles of border barriers through Starr County that Congress funded last year is being cut in half.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says he’s been able to include a change order to the 2018 omnibus spending bill that reduces the project from eight miles to four. The change means the border barriers won’t cut through historical and environmentally sensitive areas in the cities of La Grulla and Roma, including the Roma Bluffs.

Cuellar was also previously successful in including language that protects eco-tourism and religious sites in Hidalgo County, where 25 miles of levee wall have been funded.