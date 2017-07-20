Home WORLD Less Than 1 Aircraft Carrier? The Cost Of N. Korea’s Nukes
(AP) – How much have North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs cost?
By some measures not much: A South Korean estimate indicates the North has spent roughly as much on its nuclear program as the U.S. has on a single nuclear-powered submarine.
But nuclear and missile development is a huge portion of the country’s economy and draws crippling sanctions.
Solid figures for just about anything in North Korea are hard to find. South Korea has estimated the cost of the North’s nuclear program at $1 billion to $3 billion, with the higher number combining nuclear and missile development.
For context, one nuclear-powered Virginia class attack submarine costs the U.S. Navy about $2.5 billion. The USS Gerald Ford, America’s newest aircraft carrier, has an $8 billion price tag.

