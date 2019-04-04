LGBTQ Parents’ Group Applauds Mormon Change

FILE - This Aug. 4, 2015 file photo, flowers bloom in front of the Salt Lake Temple, at Temple Square, in Salt Lake City. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is repealing rules unveiled in 2015 that banned baptisms for children of gay parents and made gay marriage a sin worthy of expulsion. The surprise announcement Thursday, April 4, 2019, by the faith widely known as the Mormon church reverses rules that triggered widespread condemnations from LGBTQ members and their allies. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

(AP) – A group that represents members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with gay and lesbian children says the repeal of 2015 baptism rules is a good first step. But she says pain caused by the policy banning the baptism for kids of gay parents still lingers.

Lisa Dame with the Mama Dragons organization said Thursday the original 2015 rule banning the baptisms sent waves of heartache through LGBTQ members of the church and their families. She says the reversal is an answer to prayers but that full healing will take time and noted that the church did not issue a formal apology for the 2015 policy.

The church’s doctrinal opposition to same-sex marriage and sexual relations has not changed. Dame is a heterosexual Mormon. She has five children, including a 33-year-old daughter who is a lesbian.