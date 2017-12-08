Home NATIONAL Liberal Activists Look To Ballot Box Rather Than Impeachment
Liberal Activists Look To Ballot Box Rather Than Impeachment
NATIONAL
0

Liberal Activists Look To Ballot Box Rather Than Impeachment

0
0
untitled
now viewing

Liberal Activists Look To Ballot Box Rather Than Impeachment

35148473316_3c7cae3ce5_k_0
now playing

The Latest: Texas Senate Advances Less-Strict Tree Bill

920×920
now playing

Agents Detain 86 Immigrants Near Canal In South Texas

North Korea US Pressuring China
now playing

The Latest: Chinese Presidents Speaks With Trump, Urges Calm

Taylor Swift Radio Host
now playing

The Latest: Taylor Swift Court Case Not Totally Done

LS_billboard
now playing

Secessionists Push For South To Break Away From US Again

KJHJ
now playing

North Korea Still Mastering How To Deliver A Nuke To US

600_363
now playing

Advocates Stage First Big Texas Protest Against Border Wall

nysh101-512_2017_000000
now playing

Parents Test School Liability In Bullying And Child Suicide

JHG
now playing

Double Trouble: Man Hits Twin With Bat Over Sharing Tacos

MEDICAL SYMBOL
now playing

Texas Passes Tough Rules On Reporting Abortion Complications

(AP) – Liberal activists resisting the presidency of Donald Trump say they’d rather defeat him and other Republicans at the ballot box than see Trump brought down in other ways.

Those gathering for the annual Netroots Nation confab this weekend in Georgia say obsessing over subpoenas and clamoring for impeachment distracts from larger policy debates. They believe it also takes away from congressional midterm elections whose outcomes will last beyond Trump.

The co-founder of the group Indivisible, Leah Greenberg, and others say the long-term aim is simple if not easy.

They want to help liberal Democrats as well as other members of the party to win more elections. That includes for Congress and governors’ offices down to local school boards. They want to see the political left do more than play defense.

No related posts.

Related Posts
North Korea US Pressuring China

The Latest: Chinese Presidents Speaks With Trump, Urges Calm

Danny Castillon 0
Taylor Swift Radio Host

The Latest: Taylor Swift Court Case Not Totally Done

Danny Castillon 0
LS_billboard

Secessionists Push For South To Break Away From US Again

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video