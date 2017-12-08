Liberal Activists Look To Ballot Box Rather Than Impeachment

(AP) – Liberal activists resisting the presidency of Donald Trump say they’d rather defeat him and other Republicans at the ballot box than see Trump brought down in other ways.

Those gathering for the annual Netroots Nation confab this weekend in Georgia say obsessing over subpoenas and clamoring for impeachment distracts from larger policy debates. They believe it also takes away from congressional midterm elections whose outcomes will last beyond Trump.

The co-founder of the group Indivisible, Leah Greenberg, and others say the long-term aim is simple if not easy.

They want to help liberal Democrats as well as other members of the party to win more elections. That includes for Congress and governors’ offices down to local school boards. They want to see the political left do more than play defense.