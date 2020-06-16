Liberal Groups Warn Biden Could Lose Over Policing Policies

(AP) – More than four dozen progressive groups have signed a letter to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign criticizing his policing proposals. They warn if the presumptive Democratic nominee doesn’t adopt more progressive policies he risks losing black voters – and the election.

In the letter, the groups criticized Biden’s proposal to add $300 million to community policing programs. They called on him to support defunding the police, a proposal pushed by progressives that Biden has resisted. The letter also calls on Biden to support reparations for black Americans, another proposal he has resisted. Biden has called on Congress to pass a law banning the use of chokeholds, to stop giving police military weapons, among other measures.