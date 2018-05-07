Home NATIONAL Liberals Say Nominee Must Back Abortion Rights
Liberals Say Nominee Must Back Abortion Rights
Liberals Say Nominee Must Back Abortion Rights

Liberals Say Nominee Must Back Abortion Rights

(AP) – Liberal groups prepping for battle over the Supreme Court vacancy say senators who back abortion rights can’t settle for statements that the nominee will respect legal precedent.  They say whomever President Donald Trump selects must explicitly say they support the rights to abortion, to use contraceptives and to marry someone of the same gender.

The remarks by liberal leaders at Thursday’s news conference are aimed at raising pressure on senators, including Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, who’ve backed abortion rights.  Collins has said she’d oppose a pick who’s hostile toward the Roe v. Wade decision that affirmed the right to abortion.

Executive Director Brian Fallon of Demand Justice says vague “apple sauce answers” on whether the nominee backs the Obama-era health care law are also unacceptable.

