Libertarian U.S. Senate Candidate Files FEC Complaint Against O'Rourke, CNN
Libertarian U.S. Senate Candidate Files FEC Complaint Against O'Rourke, CNN

beto o’rourke town hall
Libertarian U.S. Senate Candidate Files FEC Complaint Against O’Rourke, CNN

Melania Trump To Focus On Opioids, Newborns In Hospital Tour

Man Arrested In Houston News Van Attack, Stolen Police Car

Kremlin: No Plans For Putin-Trump Meeting In Paris

Harlingen To Lose Its Sears Store

Markets Right Now: Solid Earnings Send US Stocks Higher

Facebook Requires UK Political Ad Buyers To Reveal Identity

Rain Suspends Search For Person Still Missing In Flood

Inmate Convicted Of Capital Murder In Prison Guard's Death

Judge Allows Girl Another Week On Life Support

A Federal Elections Commission complaint has been filed against CNN and Democratic Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke – calling this week’s town hall event in McAllen essentially a campaign contribution by the cable channel.

The FEC complaint was filed by the Libertarian candidate in the U.S. Senate race, Neal Dikeman, who says the televised event amounts to free advertising for O’Rourke. Dikeman and O’Rourke are working to unseat Republican incumbent Ted Cruz in the November 6th election. CNN says it also offered Cruz a town hall but he turned it down.

The 1-hour town hall with O’Rourke is this Thursday night inside the McAllen Performing Arts Center.

  1. CNN Chooses McAllen Venue For Next Week’s Beto O’Rourke Town Hall
  2. Beto O’Rourke To Participate Alone In CNN Town Hall After Cruz Campaign Declines
