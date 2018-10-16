Libertarian U.S. Senate Candidate Files FEC Complaint Against O’Rourke, CNN

A Federal Elections Commission complaint has been filed against CNN and Democratic Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke – calling this week’s town hall event in McAllen essentially a campaign contribution by the cable channel.

The FEC complaint was filed by the Libertarian candidate in the U.S. Senate race, Neal Dikeman, who says the televised event amounts to free advertising for O’Rourke. Dikeman and O’Rourke are working to unseat Republican incumbent Ted Cruz in the November 6th election. CNN says it also offered Cruz a town hall but he turned it down.

The 1-hour town hall with O’Rourke is this Thursday night inside the McAllen Performing Arts Center.