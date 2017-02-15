Home NATIONAL Lieutenant Governor Promotes Texas Bathroom Bill Nationally
Lieutenant Governor Promotes Texas Bathroom Bill Nationally
Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
(AP) – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has appeared with the head of a powerful national conservative group to promote Texas’ proposed “bathroom bill.”  Patrick is the leading advocate for a proposal requiring Texans to use public bathrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificate.

Patrick on Wednesday appeared with Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, who also spoke with North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest. North Carolina passed a similar law last year, sparking boycotts from lucrative sporting events and rock concerts.   “We’re fighting back” Patrick told Perkins, saying Texas is defending “common decency.” The Texas bill ultimately may not pass the GOP-controlled Legislature.

Gov. Greg Abbott hasn’t fully endorsed it, while business groups are bitterly opposed. The NFL and nearly 150 top music and Hollywood stars also have condemned it.

