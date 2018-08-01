Lieutenant Governor’s Son Sworn In As New U.S. Attorney

The son of Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is the new U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas. Ryan Patrick was sworn in Monday as the 23rd U.S. Attorney for the Houston-based judicial district that covers courts in Brownsville, McAllen, and Laredo, along with Corpus Christi.

Patrick was nominated by President Trump in November. He takes over for acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez who took over for Kenneth Magidson in March 2017 after Trump asked for the resignations of dozens of U.S. attorneys. Patrick is a former Harris County assistant district attorney, and was a state district judge in Harris County until losing re-election to the post in 2016.