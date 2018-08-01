Home LOCAL Lieutenant Governor’s Son Sworn In As New U.S. Attorney
Lieutenant Governor’s Son Sworn In As New U.S. Attorney
LOCAL
0

Lieutenant Governor’s Son Sworn In As New U.S. Attorney

0
0
ryan patrick lt gov dan patrick son
now viewing

Lieutenant Governor’s Son Sworn In As New U.S. Attorney

IMMIGRATION AND CONGRESS IMMIGRANTS WASHINGTON
now playing

El Salvador Seeks Immigration Fix In US Congress

SEA TURTLES RELEASED INTO THE GULF
now playing

Nearly 400 Cold-Stunned Turtles Released Into Gulf

STORM HURRICANE GENERIC
now playing

US Hits Record For Costly Weather Disasters: $306 Billion

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Fourth Person Dies In Possible Resort Murder-Suicide

IMMIGRANT DETENTION FOR WOMEN
now playing

Advocates Want #MeToo Debate To Include Immigrant Detention

MIGRANT BOAT
now playing

UN Raises Probable Death Toll In Migrant Boat Sinking To 64

GUN SALES GENERIC
now playing

Law Agencies Split Over Selling Seized Guns

01-08-18 CHINESE OIL TANKER ON FIRE
now playing

Smoke Still Billowing From Burning Oil Tanker

FIRE AND FURY BOOK
now playing

'Fire and Fury' Publisher Stands By Book

DONALD TRUMP AND IMMIGRATION BORDER PROTECTION
now playing

US To Require Salvadorans To Leave In 2019

The son of Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is the new U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas. Ryan Patrick was sworn in Monday as the 23rd U.S. Attorney for the Houston-based judicial district that covers courts in Brownsville, McAllen, and Laredo, along with Corpus Christi.

Patrick was nominated by President Trump in November. He takes over for acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez who took over for Kenneth Magidson in March 2017 after Trump asked for the resignations of dozens of U.S. attorneys. Patrick is a former Harris County assistant district attorney, and was a state district judge in Harris County until losing re-election to the post in 2016.

No related posts.

Related Posts
MEDICAL AMBULANCE DOCTOR

Emergency Room Clinic To Open This Week In Edinburg

jsalinas 0
Beto O’Rourke Senate Campaign

Beto O’Rourke Senate Campaign Tours Valley Cities

jsalinas 0
ARREST ARRESTS POLICE SIREN HANDCUFFS

Long-Awaited Raids Take Down Four Illegal 8-Liner Businesses In Sebastian

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video