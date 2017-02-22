Home NATIONAL Life Expectancy To Keep Rising; S. Korean Women Could Hit 91
(AP) – A new study predicts most people born in rich countries will live longer by 2030.  For women in South Korea, life expectancy is projected to reach nearly 91, on average. Scientists once thought an average life expectancy beyond 90 was impossible. South Korea also led the list for men at just over 84 years.

The study estimates that Americans will continue to have one of the lowest life expectancies of any of the 35 developed countries included.   In every country, women had longer projected life expectancies than men. The calculation is for a baby born in 2030.   The study was published online Tuesday in the journal Lancet.

