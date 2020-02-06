Life Under Virus Quarantine: Boxing, Chalk Art And Waiting

A plane carrying evacuees from the virus zone in China arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in San Diego. One of two jets carrying Americans fleeing the virus zone in China landed Wednesday morning at Miramar after first landing at an Air Force base in Northern California. The passengers are scheduled to be quarantined at the Southern California military base, officials said. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

(AP) – At a military base in Riverside, California, the nearly 200 Americans evacuated out of a Chinese city over the viral outbreak have been jogging together, taking classes and eating pizza at a Super Bowl party.

The cluster of U.S. consular officials, business people and families with children was the first group placed under a 14-day federal quarantine order over the new virus. They have formed their own community on the March Air Reserve Base in Southern California and have been keeping busy by setting up activities and holding daily “town hall” meetings to discuss their situation.