Lightning Being Looked At As The Cause Of Island Condo Building Fire

Authorities are working to confirm if a lightning strike was what sparked the fire that tore through a Gulf Point condominium building on South Padre Island Saturday morning. Witnesses have told fire investigators lightning struck the roof of Building B at around 6:45 a.m.

Fire crews from across the Valley helped battle the intense blaze which left the more than 40 year-old condo building in ruins.

The Brownsville Herald reports a resident sounded a fire alarm and everyone was able to get out safely. Reportedly, only 4 of the 95 units in the building were occupied. Island fire officials have not ruled a lightning strike as the cause but are still investigating.