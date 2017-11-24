Lights Out At Eiffel Tower For Egypt’s Victims

(AP) – Paris’ mayor says the Eiffel Tower will go black at midnight in homage to the victims of the deadly assault in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. Via Twitter, Anne Hidalgo addressed her “condolences to the victims’ families” and her “support to the people wounded” after Friday’s attack in which at least 200 people were killed. She said that turning off the lights at the famed Paris monument would send a message of solidarity from the French capital that has itself been the site of a spate of deadly extremist attacks in recent years.

French President Emmanuel Macron also went to Twitter to send his “condolences to the victims of the terrible attack” against Sinai’s Bir El-Abd mosque that was attacked by militants during Friday prayers who targeted worshippers with gunfire.