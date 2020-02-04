Limbaugh Is Guest Of Trump’s For State Of Union

(AP) – Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh is an honored guest of President Donald Trump’s for his State of the Union address. Limbaugh was seated next to first lady Melania Trump in the congressional gallery for Tuesday’s speech. He has been a steadfast supporter of President Trump and his policies over the years.

Limbaugh announced on his nationally televised radio program on Monday that he is battling advanced lung cancer. According to multiple news reports, Trump informed news anchors earlier Tuesday that he will bestow Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the coming months. That is the highest civilian honor in the nation.