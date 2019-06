The lineup for the first Democratic Presidential debate for the 2020 election is being announced.

NBC News is moderating the first square off set for June 26th and June 27th in Miami. Some in the first group include Senator Cory Booker, Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Representative Beto O’Rourke. Big names in the second group include former VP Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders