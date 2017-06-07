Home NATIONAL Liquidation Sale Set For Trump’s Former Taj Mahal Casino
Liquidation Sale Set For Trump’s Former Taj Mahal Casino
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Liquidation Sale Set For Trump’s Former Taj Mahal Casino

0
0
-f4bbe9aa7a55f4a7
now viewing

Liquidation Sale Set For Trump’s Former Taj Mahal Casino

toyota
now playing

Toyota Marks Opening Of New US Headquarters In Texas

SAN ANTONIO AMBULANCE
now playing

San Antonio Woman Dies After Being Hit By Police Car

HOUSTON FIRE WAREHOUSE TO CAR DEALE
now playing

Fire At Old Warehouse Spreads To Car Dealer

gasprices332
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas Down Penny Amid July Fourth

Ken+Paxton
now playing

Texas Attorney General Raises $500K For Own Criminal Defense

human trafficking
now playing

Two Arrests Prompt Probe Into Child Trafficking In Willacy County

UK-feed-and-farm-trade-groups-come-out-against-Brexit_strict_xxl
now playing

EU Negotiator: Brexit Will Hurt, Trade Won't Be Easy

Ukraine Cyberattacks
now playing

Ukraine Official: 1 In 10 PCs Likely Hit By Cyberattack

Malaysia Indonesia Starbucks
now playing

Malaysia, Indonesia Muslim Groups Call For Starbucks Boycott

Hobby Lobby
now playing

Hobby Lobby Fined $3 Million Over Smuggled Iraqi Artifacts

(AP) – The crystal chandeliers from Austria that President Donald Trump bought for an Atlantic City casino he proclaimed “the eighth wonder of the world” are among the items up for sale at a liquidation sale.

Fans of the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort can take home a piece of the former casino Thursday before it’s gutted to make way for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Furniture, poker tables, grand pianos, art and even its famous chandeliers will be among the merchandise up for grabs at a liquidation sale that starts at 10 a.m.

National Content Liquidators says the sale will continue until everything’s gone.

Hard Rock bought the shuttered casino in March for $50 million from billionaire investor Carl Icahn.

A summer 2018 opening is planned.

Related posts:

  1. MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ Sets Viewership Mark After Tweets
  2. Trump Tweets Frustration With China Over North Korea
  3. Trump Looks For Friendlier European Welcome In Poland
  4. Crowds Gathering For Trump’s Warsaw Speech
Related Posts
human trafficking

Two Arrests Prompt Probe Into Child Trafficking In Willacy County

jsalinas 0
UK-feed-and-farm-trade-groups-come-out-against-Brexit_strict_xxl

EU Negotiator: Brexit Will Hurt, Trade Won’t Be Easy

Roxanne Garcia 0
Malaysia Indonesia Starbucks

Malaysia, Indonesia Muslim Groups Call For Starbucks Boycott

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video