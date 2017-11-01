Home WORLD Lithuanian TV Apologizes For Nazi Gestures By Actress
(AP) – Lithuania’s public television has apologized for a live show in which a popular actress made gestures to represent Adolf Hitler’s moustache while raising her arm in a Nazi-style salute.  Virginija Buneviciute, a spokeswoman for Lithuanian National Radio and Television LRT, said Wednesday the contract with the production company behind the popular “Guess the Melody” show was immediately terminated.

During Friday’s contest which actress Asta Baukute was about to win, she jumped off her seat when recognizing a melody by a Lithuanian composer of Jewish heritage. She then made the gestures and yelled “Jew, Jew, Jew” in Lithuanian.  Local media said Baukute, a former lawmaker with a populist party in Lithuania, later apologized and said she didn’t want to hurt anyone. She was not immediately available for comments.

