LNA Wants Probe Into Strike On Migrant Center

Debris covers the ground and an emergency vehicle after an airstrike at a detention center in Tajoura, east of Tripoli in Libya, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. An airstrike hit the detention center for migrants early Wednesday, killing several. (AP Photo/Hazem Ahmed)

(AP) – A spokesman for the self-styled Libyan National Army is calling for the U.N. to open an investigation into the airstrike on a detention center in Tajoura that killed at least 44 migrants.

Ahmed al-Mesmari denies the LNA targeted the center and said the U.N. should investigate – in cooperation with the LNA – the airstrike and other attacks.  He says other attacks include an airstrike allegedly by Misrata militia on Wednesday south of Tripoli that killed children.

Al-Mesmari says: “This operation is a terrorist operation carried out by the militias. We are targeting legitimate targets in Tripoli.”

